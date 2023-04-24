One of the greatest in the history of the game of cricket, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 50th birthday on April 24, Monday. The legend, born in 187, debuted for his nation in 1989 and since then created history one after another. The Board of Control for Cricket in India and the International Cricket Council, take the opportunity to wish the Master Blaster on this special occasion.

BCCI Wishes Sachin Tendulkar

6⃣6⃣4⃣ intl. matches 👍 3⃣4⃣3⃣5⃣7⃣ intl. runs 🙌 2⃣0⃣1⃣ intl. wickets 👌 The only cricketer to score 💯 intl. hundreds 🔝 The 2⃣0⃣1⃣1⃣ World Cup-winner 🏆 Here's wishing the legendary and ever-so-inspirational @sachin_rt a very happy 5⃣0⃣th birthday 🎂 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/iyP0CfjTva — BCCI (@BCCI) April 24, 2023

ICC Wishes Sachin Tendulkar

Another half-century for Sachin Tendulkar 😁 A legend of cricket through the years ⭐#50forSachin pic.twitter.com/e5mG2MQfTo — ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2023

