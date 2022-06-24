New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls was out in an unluckiest fashion in the third Test against England. Nicholls played a shot back to the bowler and the ball ricocheted off the non-striker's bat before going towards the mid-off fielder. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar shared the video of the dismissal and brought in the gully cricket angle. "In gully cricket, we’d declare the non-striker out,” wrote Tendulkar.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)