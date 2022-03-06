Ravi Ashwin, with his three wickets in the second Sri Lankan innings, has gone past Kapil Dev's tally of 434 Test wickets for India. Spinner now has 435 wickets in the longest format and is now the 10th leading wicket-taker in the format. Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the Indian spinner.

Fantastic landmark, @ashwinravi99! To go past @therealkapildev paaji is an achievement in itself. The way you were going, it was only a matter of time. Wish you many more! 👍🏻#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/eK9SlIc16u — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)