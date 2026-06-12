Sachin Tendulkar Dismissed by Daughter Sara and Daughter-in-Law Saaniya in Fun Cricket Game Inside Plane (Watch Video)

A viral video capturing legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar being dismissed during an informal game of cricket inside a private plane has surfaced on social media. The light-hearted clip displays the former batter playing a casual game of corridor cricket mid-flight. The impromptu play concluded when Tendulkar was caught out in the air, following swift defensive teamwork from his daughter, Sara Tendulkar, and daughter-in-law, Saaniya Chandhok. Google Doodle Honours ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Kickoff.

Sachin Tendulkar Plays Cricket Inside Plane

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).