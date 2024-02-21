A video of India's cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar is going viral all over social media, in the video after Sachin Tendulkar boards the flight the fans greet him with ‘Sachinnn Sachinnn’ chants. To this Sachin gets up from his seat and thanks all of the people present in the aeroplane. The video is from his trip to Kashmir where he also said that he is in a place which is known as heaven on earth. ‘The Closest Thing to Heaven on Earth’ Sachin Tendulkar Shares Glimpses of His First Trip to Kashmir (Watch Video).

Watch Viral Video Here

When the entire flight turns into a stadium with Sachinnn Sachinnn Chants 🥳 @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/fpXiDTvARA— Sachin Tendulkar Fan Club (@OmgSachin) February 20, 2024

