Sachin Tendulkar engaged in a heartwarming conversation with Amir Hussain Lone after meeting the Kashmir para cricketer during his trip. A video of Amir playing cricket on social media had caught Tendulkar's eye and the latter was left touched while promising that he would meet him one day. Well, Tendulkar kept his promise and met Amir in Kashmir and lauded his skills. The Master Blaster called him a 'real hero' and the differently-abled cricketer broke down into tears during the conversation after which Tendulkar gifted him a signed cricket bat with the message, "To Amir, the real hero. Keep inspiring!" The heartwarming video then saw both the players playing a forward defense, something which is sure to bring a smile to your face! Jammu and Kashmir: After Losing His Hands in Accident, Anantnag’s Differently-Abled Cricketer Turns Inspiration For All (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Meets Amir Hussain Lone

To Amir, the real hero. Keep inspiring! It was a pleasure meeting you. pic.twitter.com/oouk55lDkw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 24, 2024

