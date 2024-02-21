Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to pen a heartwarming note to congratulate Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on the birth of their second child. Kohli and Anushka welcomed their baby boy who they named 'Akaay' and the couple announced this news on social media. Taking to Kohli's post, Sachin wrote, "Congratulations to Virat and Anushka on the arrival of Akaay, a precious addition to your beautiful family! Just like his name lights up the room, may he fill your world with endless joy and laughter. Here's to the adventures and memories you'll cherish forever. Welcome to the world, little champ!" Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Name Their Baby Boy Akaay – Know What It Means!

Congratulations to Virat and Anushka on the arrival of Akaay, a precious addition to your beautiful family! Just like his name lights up the room, may he fill your world with endless joy and laughter. Here's to the adventures and memories you'll cherish forever. Welcome to the… https://t.co/kjuoUtQ5WB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 20, 2024

