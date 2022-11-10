Sachin Tendulkar reacted to India's defeat to England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals. The Master Blasters urged fans to support the team despite their loss. 'we should be able to take our team's losses too' he said in a post.

A coin has two sides, so does life. If we celebrate our team’s success like our own then we should be able to take our team's losses too… In life, they both go hand in hand.#INDvsENG — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 10, 2022

