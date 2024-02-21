Sachin Tendulkar revealed that he had received his first cricket bat, a Kashmir willow, from his sister. The Master Blaster visited a Kashmir willow bat factory and checked out a few of those that were manufactured there. He shared a video of his trip to the factory and inspected the grains on one of these bats. Tendulkar captioned the video, "P.S: An interesting fact; some of my favourite bats had only about 5-6 grains. How many grains do your bats have?" The former Indian cricketer also had a bit of fun as he juggled the ball on one of these bats. ‘The Closest Thing to Heaven on Earth’ Sachin Tendulkar Shares Glimpses of His First Trip to Kashmir (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Visits Kashmir Willow Bat Factory

The first bat given to me was by my sister and it was a Kashmir willow bat. Ab main yahan hoon to Kashmir willow ko to milna banta hai! 🏏 P.S: An interesting fact; some of my favourite bats had only about 5-6 grains. How many grains do your bats have? pic.twitter.com/SMI7bFevCW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)