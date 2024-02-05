Sachin Tendulkar showered praise on Team India after the Rohit Sharma-led side beat England by 106 runs to level the five-match series 1-1 on Monday, February 5. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin led India's charge in the fourth innings with three wickets apiece as England were bowled out for 292 in an attempt to chase down a mammoth 399. Tendulkar, who avidly follows Team India's matches, took to social media and wrote, "What a fantastic game of cricket we have had here! Fabulous performance by India. The series is beautifully poised at 1-1!" Out or Not Out? Here's Why Ravi Ashwin Was Denied Tom Hartley's Wicket During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024.

See Sachin Tendulkar's Post

What a fantastic game of cricket we have had here! Fabulous performance by India. The series is beautifully poised at 1-1!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/l6QMO78xf3 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)