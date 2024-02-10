Two sporting icons of India who are also Laureus ambassadors, Yuvraj Singh and Neeraj Chopra engaged in an insightful conversation between themselves during a meet. As both the star athletes conversed about their inspiration and idol, Yuvraj mentioned the name of Sachin Tendulkar as his idol. He mentioned how kind and helpful Sachin is as a person. Neeraj immediately agreed to that recalling his experience from a previous meet. Sachin Tendulkar thanked the duo for their 'kind' words on Instagram and mentioned that he has 'Great Regard' for them. MS Dhoni’s CSK Jersey for IPL 2024 Unveiled! Chennai Super Kings Reveal 'Thala's' Jersey in Grand Style, Video Goes Viral.

