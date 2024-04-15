During the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium, on April 14, spectators did one of the noble acts so far. As the stadium was packed for the mega match, everyone took the ‘Voter’s Pledge’ for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Pleased with the gesture shown by the stadium authorities and fans Indian Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar thanked everyone on social media. He shared the video and mentioned – ‘The stadium roared not just for MI vs CSK yesterday but also for our democracy! Thank you, Wankhede, for taking the voter's pledge together.' Watch the video below. Sachin Tendulkar Gives Advice To CSK Youngsters As They Surround Him After MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash (View Pic).

Fans at Wankhede Stadium Taking 'Voter's Pledge'

The stadium roared not just for MI vs CSK yesterday but also for our democracy! Thank you, Wankhede, for taking the voter's pledge together.#LokSabhaElections2024#ChunavKaParv #DeshKaGarv #YouAreTheOne @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/vP9ipQyATi — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 15, 2024

