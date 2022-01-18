Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram to wish friend and former cricketer Vinod Kambli on his 50th birthday. The legendary Indian cricketer shared pictures, one of which was a throwback picture of him and Kambli when they were young and wished him writing, "Happy birthday Kamblya! The innumerable memories we have had both on & off the field are something I shall cherish forever."

See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

