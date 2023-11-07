Sadeera Samarawickrama and Najmul Hossain Shanto got into a heated exchange during the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Tempers flared during the game with players of both teams engaging in face-offs after Angelo Mathews 'timed out' dismissal created some controversy. This particular incident happened in the 14th over of the innings when Samarawickrama and Shanto were seen exchanging a few words with each other before the umpire separated them. Bangladesh went on to beat Sri Lanka by three wickets and eliminate them from the competition. Sri Lankan Players Refuse to Shake Hands with Bangladesh Players Following Angelo Mathews' Timed Out Dismissal in ICC World Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

