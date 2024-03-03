Sai Kishore continued to have a splendid time in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season as he bagged a five-wicket haul against Mumbai in the semifinal. The Tamil Nadu captain dismissed Bhupen Lalwani (15), Musheer Khan (55), Mohit Avasthi (2), Ajinkya Rahane (19) and Shams Mulani (0) to get to the mark. Additionally, he also has become the third player from his state Tamil Nadu to take five wickets in one season of the Ranji Trophy, joining the likes of S Venkataraghavan and Aashish Kapoor. Earlier, Kishore opted to bat first in the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Mumbai and his team was bowled out for just 146 runs with Vijay Shankar being the top-scorer (44). Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande Become Only Second Number 10 and 11 Pair in History of First-Class Cricket to Score Centuries, Achieve Feat in Mumbai vs Baroda Ranji Trophy 2024 Quarter-final.

Sai Kishore Scalps Five-Wicket Haul

Fabulous fifer 👌👌 Captain Sai Kishore has spearheaded Tamil Nadu's fightback against Mumbai with a splendid spell so far 👏👏 Relive 📽️ his brilliant spell @IDFCFIRSTBank | #RanjiTrophy | #MUMvTN | #SF2 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/9tosMLk9TT pic.twitter.com/zOhv6ZWuNt — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 3, 2024

Sai Kishore Becomes Third Tamil Nadu Bowler to Take 50 Wickets in One Season

*Aashish Kapoor in 1999-00. — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) March 3, 2024

