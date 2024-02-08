Gautam Gambhir revealed that he had apologized to Brendon McCullum in front of the whole Kolkata Knight Riders' team after the former New Zealand star had to be dropped for the IPL 2012 final. Gambhir, the then captain of KKR, shared that it was a tactical decision and not one based on form with him and McCullum having played the whole tournament together. Before the final, Lakshmipathy Balaji sustained an injury and due to there being the regulation of having a maximum of four foreign players in the playing XI, Gambhir had to bring in Brett Lee and McCullum had to make way. The former cricketer returned to KKR as mentor ahead of IPL 2024 and in a video, shared the anecdote. While sharing the video on his social media, he wrote, "You can never have ego if you want to be a true leader!" KKR had won its first title in 2012, beating CSK in the final in Chepauk. MS Dhoni Signs Autograph on Miniature Bats With Stickers of Childhood Friend's Sports Shop ‘Prime Sports’, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam Gambhir (@gautamgambhir55)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)