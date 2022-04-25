MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh Rawat raised concerns over the power crisis in Jharkhand. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "As a tax payer of Jharkhand just want to know why is there a power crisis in Jharkhand since so many years ? We are doing our part by consciously making sure we save energy!"

See Her Tweet:

As a tax payer of Jharkhand just want to know why is there a power crisis in Jharkhand since so many years ? We are doing our part by consciously making sure we save energy ! — Sakshi Singh 🇮🇳❤️ (@SaakshiSRawat) April 25, 2022

