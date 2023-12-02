Salman Butt was removed from the national selection panel, a day after he was appointed for that role by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Butt's appointment as a consultant member to the selection panel came under fire because of his past involvement in spot-fixing and subsequent jail term. Wahab Riaz, the national men's team selector confirmed this development in a pressure at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore where he said, "I had proposed the Salman Butt’s name and now I am reversing it," he said. Butt had served a 10-year ban imposed by the ICC for his involvement the spot-fixing episode which rocked Pakistan cricket a decade ago. It has been reported that Asad Shafiq will replace Butt in that role. Pakistan Cricket Team Players Load Their Luggage on Truck After Reaching Australia Ahead of Three-Match Test Series, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

Wahab Riaz's press conference at GSL. https://t.co/qx4qDbDaYj — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)