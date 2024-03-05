England batsman Sam Billings was blessed with a baby girl on March 1, 2024. Billings shared the news with his fans on social media and posted a glimpse of her baby girl 'Ivie Fay Billings'. with his fiancee Sarah Cantley. Billings was engaged to Cantley, who is also a tennis player, in 2021. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman has played a total of 68 international matches for England in which he has scored 1246 runs with one century and seven half-centuries. Shoaib Akhtar, Wife Rubab Khan Blessed With Baby Girl; Former Pakistan Cricketer Shares Adorable Pic (See Post).

Sam Billings Shared Adorable Post for Announcing Arrival of Baby Girl

Arrived March 1st - Ivie Fay Billings. Best day of our lives. Both girls doing amazingly! 🩷 pic.twitter.com/bwX6gut2od — Sam Billings (@sambillings) March 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)