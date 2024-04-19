Sam Curran's lookalike Jake Jeakings was present at the Mullanpur Stadium during the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2024 on April 18. And he seemingly had a great time among the Indian fans who, too, were present at the stadium for the contest. In a video he shared on social media, Jeakings was seen wearing the Punjab Kings jersey and shouting 'Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma' (Mumbai's King Rohit Sharma). As he made this chant, the fans around him followed suit and the video of the same went viral on social media. Tilak Varma’s Shot Hits Spidercam During PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Sam Curran Lookalike Chants 'Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma'

