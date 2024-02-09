Sanath Jayasuriya rose to his feet and applauded Pathum Nissanka, who broke his long-standing 24-year-old record en route to becoming the first Sri Lankan to score a double century in ODIs. The right-hander got to the mark off 136 balls during the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and with this knock, surpassed Jayasuriya to register the highest ODI score by a Sri Lankan batter. The left-hander had scored 189 against India in an ODI way back in 2000 and after 24 years, that record has been broken with Nissanka notching up a magical double century. Bizarre! Monitor Lizard Stops Play After it Enters Field During SL vs AFG Test Match at R Premadasa Stadium (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗-𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗘𝗥 𝗡𝗜𝗦𝗦𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗔 🤯 🎥 | The moment #PathumNissanka became the 1️⃣st Sri Lankan to score a double hundred in ODIs 🔥 🏏#SonySportsNetwork #SLvAFG pic.twitter.com/LvsPK0B3Rl — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) February 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)