Sanju Samson is generally a very good fielder but he would like to forget a mix-up he had with Avesh Khan resulting in a dropped catch during the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2024 on April 13. This happened in the 19th over of the first innings when Ashutosh Sharma heaved a ball and skied it in an attempt to clear the fence off Avesh Khan's bowling. While Avesh himself ran for the catch, Samson ran in from his position and the two were involved in a mix-up, leading to the dropped catch. Avesh and Samson exchanged a few words later on as Sharma got a reprieve. The video of this confusion between the two Rajasthan Royals cricketers have gone viral. Kuldeep Sen Completes Catch to Dismiss Atharva Taide Despite Confusion With Sanju Samson During PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Sanju Samson and Avesh Khan Involved in Mix-Up

