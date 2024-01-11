Sanju Samson won hearts with an adorable gesture when he gifted a Rajasthan Royals cap to a specially-abled fan, on the sidelines of Kerala's Ranji Trophy 2024 match against Uttar Pradesh. In a video that has gone viral, Samson was seen presenting a Rajasthan Royals cap to the fan who was expectedly delighted to have received the gift from him. The Kerala captain further interacted with the fan and also clicked pictures with him. Samson is an absolute fan favourite and it was truly a special moment for the specially-abled fan, who got to have a memorable experience. MS Dhoni Returns to Action! CSK Captain Spotted Batting In Practice Session Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

