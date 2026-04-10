Sara Tendulkar offered a subtle smile but no definitive answer when questioned about her loyalties ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT). In a recently circulated viral video, reporters asked Tendulkar whether she would support her brother, Arjun Tendulkar, who currently plays for LSG, or the Shubman Gill-led GT. Rather than declaring a firm allegiance, she simply smiled and walked past the press. You can follow the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard here.

Sara Tendulkar Smiles Upon Arrival in Lucknow

Sara Tendulkar comes to Lucknow, and a fan asks her whether she’s supporting Lucknow or GT. She doesn’t answer, but blushes and starts smiling 😂💙 What do you think who will Sara Tendulkar support? pic.twitter.com/zT26orXeXC — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) April 10, 2026

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