MS Dhoni played a memorable knock of Sunday during the match between CSK and MI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He hit three huge sixes to Hardik Pandya in the last over and remained unbeaten on 20 off 4 balls. Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara was present in the Wankhede Stadium stands as she was cheering the team her father and brother are part of. When Dhoni was hitting the sixes, the broadcaster camera focused on her face and she was spotted being totally awestruck by the veteran CSK star's performance. Fans loved how MS Dhoni still has the ability to captivate the audience and made the video viral on social media. IPL 2023–24: Chennai Super Kings Bowling Consultant Eric Simmons Lauds MS Dhoni, Says ‘He Is Our Batting Template for Death Bowling’.

Sara Tendulkar's Reaction to MS Dhoni's Huge Six Off Hardik Pandya

Sara Tendulkar's reaction on MS DHONI's Six💛🥰 pic.twitter.com/R27uM0EUT1 — Nisu Pathak (@Nisarg_07_) April 15, 2024

