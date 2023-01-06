Sarfaraz Ahmed's grand comeback in the International Test arena continues as he scores his 4th consecutive 50 and was finally able to convert the last one into a hundred. This is his first international Test century in eight years. The moment was really special for him and his family as his wife was spotted to break down in tears in the gallery as Sarafraz completed his ton. His century has kept Pakistan strongly in the game in the second Test against New Zealand at Karachi. PAK vs NZ 2nd Test 2023 Day 5: Sarfaraz Ahmed Scores Fourth Test Hundred; Keeps Pakistan in the Match.

Sarfaraz Ahmed Hits Century At Home

Sarfaraz Scores Test Century After Eight Years

Sarfaraz Ahmed scored a test century after 8 years. what a moment. His wife was literally crying. 😭🤍 pic.twitter.com/69dLv5WEng — Joweria (@JoweriaMalik_) January 6, 2023

Sarfaraz Ahmed's Wife Gets Emotional

