India face fresh injury trouble ahead of the India vs England 3rd Test 2023 at Rajkot as KL Rahul got ruled out of the match due to knee problem. With Shreyas Iyer already out of the series, India need batting reinforcement and between Sarfaraz Khan and Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz is likely to get the go. Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel is also likely to replace KS Bharat, who has lost the trust of the management. Both Jurel and Sarfaraz were spotted keeping and standing in the slip cordon respectively in Team India practice. Rehan Ahmed Faces Visa Issues Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel Likely to Feature in India Playing XI for IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024

India's new wk and slip cordon ready for launch in 3rd Test vs England at Rajkot? Dhruv Jurel keeping, Sarfaraz at first slip, yashasvi at second slip, payidar at gully #indiaveng #cricket pic.twitter.com/ql9bQ1cOvh — Gaurav Gupta (@toi_gauravG) February 13, 2024

