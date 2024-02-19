Sarfaraz Khan shared a video on his Instagram story which captured the moment when Rohit Sharma hugged him after India beat England in Rajkot on Day 4 of the third Test. India produced a commendable performance, first with the bat to post a 557-run target for England. Next up, the bowlers complemented that effort to restrict England to just 122, securing a massive victory by 434 runs. Right after India won, the captain hugged Sarfaraz, who made his debut in this match. The right-hander also grabbed headlines with a mighty impressive debut in Test cricket, scoring half-centuries in both innings. Sarfaraz Khan Shares Heartwarming Instagram Story Featuring Rohit Sharma After Making Debut in India vs England 3rd Test 2024 (See Post).

Rohit Sharma Hugs Sarfaraz Khan After India's Victory

Sarfaraz Khan shares video of Rohit Sharma hugging him (Photo credit: Instagram @sarfarazkhan97)

Sarfaraz Khan's Instagram Story

Instagram story of Sarfaraz Khan. - The bond between a youngster and Rohit Sharma 👌 pic.twitter.com/yP8YWVJUmj — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 18, 2024

