Sarfaraz Khan's father Naushad Khan has played a major role in shaping his cricketing career. While Sarfaraz made his debut for India earlier in the India vs England Test series, some people are using Naushad's name for fraudulent purposes. Naushad recently addressed the issue in a video message wherein he stated how some people are impersonating him on social media and taking money from aspiring cricketers on the pretext of providing them opportunities in the IPL as net bowlers or being picked in state teams. He urged the budding crickets to trust their hard work and not fall for such traps. 'Suraj Apne Hi Samai Pe Niklega' Naushad Khan Narrates His Son Sarfaraz Khan's Journey As He Receives Debut Cap During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Naushad Khan Warns Against Social Media Scammers Using His Name

