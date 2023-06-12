The internet saw a flurry of 'funny' memes surface after India's heartbreaking loss to Australia in the World Test Championship 2023 final on June 11. Australia handed Rohit Sharma and his men a resounding 209-run defeat as India's wait for an ICC trophy continued. This result sparked a meme fest online as Indian cricket team fans shared relatable posts, having missed out on yet another opportunity to capture an ICC title. For the record, India's last ICC trophy was way back in 2013 when the MS Dhoni-led side had won the Champions Trophy. 'Silence' Virat Kohli Shares Cryptic Message Post India's WTC 2023 Final Defeat Against Australia at the Oval (View Ig Story).

Indian Cricket Team Fans Right Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @baba.bindass_2020

Sadness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaishu👸 (@queeen_edits_)

'Ek Trophy Toh Hum Bhi Deserve..'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शुभांशु राजपूत (@rajput.ka.chora)

'Toot Gaya Sapna'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaishu👸 (@queeen_edits_)

ICC Trophy Heartbreaks

Not Easy Indeed

it ain’t easy being an indian cricket fan pic.twitter.com/2NmWEs1xbd — Savage (@arcomedys) June 11, 2023

Indian Cricket Fans

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)