Indian U-19 cricketer Saumy Pandey who has attracted a lot of eyeballs due to the similarity in his bowling style with that of Ravindra Jadeja has been an exceptional performer in the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup 2024. By dismissing Australian cricketer Harjas Singh LBW in the final clash, Saumy beats Ravi Bishnoi to become the highest wicket taker for India in one edition of ICC U-19 World Cup with eighteen wickets beside his name. Musheer Khan Catch Video: Watch India U19 Star Grab Splendid Return Catch Off His Own Bowling to Dismiss Raf McMillan During IND vs AUS ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 Final.

Saumy Pandey Becomes India's Highest Wicket-Taker in a Single Edition of ICC U19 World Cup

Most wickets by Indians in a single U19 World Cup: 18 - SAUMY PANDEY in 2024 17 - Ravi Bishnoi in 2020#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/lz7fvjwVwP — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)