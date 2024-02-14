The Saurashtra cricket association stadium in Rajkot in which Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes will clash with their teams in the India vs England third Test match on Thursday, February 15. was renamed to Niranjan Shah stadium after former honorary secretary of the BCCI and SCA secretary. Jay Shah, the current Honorary Secretary of the BCCI, was present in the inauguration of the renamed Niranjan Shah Stadium on Wednesday. Rishabh Pant, Saina Nehwal and Other Sportspersons Pay Homage to Martyrs On Fifth Anniversary of Pulwama Attack (See Posts).

Saurashtra Cricket Association Cricket Ground in Rajkot Renamed As Niranjan Shah Stadium

THE beautiful SCA Stadium is set to be called the Niranjan Shah Stadium from Today @saucricket pic.twitter.com/XUh14MnU4W — Gaurav Gupta (@toi_gauravG) February 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)