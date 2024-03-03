An unfortunate scenario during the WPL 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals saw GG-W cricketer Dayalan Hemalatha get hit on the forehead after losing sight of a ball while catching in the floodlights. She received immediate medical attention. Based on the assessment of the Gujarat Giants Medical Personnel, the Match Referee has permitted a concussion substitute. Sayali Satghare will replaced her as the concussion substitute on the field. GG-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Innings Update: Meg Lanning's Half-Century, Annabel Sutherland's Strong Finish Power Delhi Capitals to 163/8.

Sayali Satghare Replaces Injured Dayalan Hemalatha As Concussion Substitute

Based on the assessment of the Players’ Team Medical Personnel, the Match Referee has permitted a concussion substitute. Sayali Satghare will be the Concussion Substitute. (2/2)#TATAWPL — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 3, 2024

