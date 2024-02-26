Sachin Tendulkar was all praises for the Team India cricketers who featured in the memorable victory against England at Ranchi. The win meant India now had an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. An elated Sachin penned down a post lauding the efforts of Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep and everyone who played a key role in the victory. Sachin started the post by proclaiming 'The score is 3-won!' and added 'So happy that the match as well as the series is ours.' Team India Extend Record Longest Win Streak At Home in Test Cricket By Winning 17th Consecutive Series.

Sachin Tendulkar Pens Down Social Media Post Lauding Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel and Other Team India Cricketers

The score is 3-won! 😉 India once again came back from a pressure situation and fought back to win the match. It shows the character and the mental strength of our players. A great first spell in Test cricket for Akashdeep. @dhruvjurel21 was terrific at reading the length in… pic.twitter.com/DgaFoqMiTa — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 26, 2024

