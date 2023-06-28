Rishabh Pant left fans guessing after he pushed an update on the bio of his social media handles, which read, '‘Second D.O.B:- 05/01/23'. The Indian cricketer is 25 years old and his original Date of Birth (DOB) is October 4, 1997. However, some fans linked this bio change to the devastating car accident that he experienced towards the end of last year, on December 30. While driving from Delhi to Roorkee, Pant's car rammed straight into a divider. He subsequently underwent knee surgery on January 6. 'Reunion is Always Fun' Rishabh Pant Shares Pictures With KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur and Other India Teammates At NCA (See Post).

Rishabh Pant Changes Bio

Pant has changed his bio on Instagram. 2nd Date of birth on 5th January 2023. pic.twitter.com/ASHOSyakWR — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 28, 2023

Rishabh Pant's New Update on Facebook Bio

On Twitter

'Car Accident'

'We Have Two Lives'

"we all have two lives, The second one begins when you realize you only have one." — SnEhA KuMaR ReDdY (@snehakumarreddy) June 28, 2023

'Got Second Life'

Bro seeing his car after accident he definitely got a second chance in life he should be greatful for it ... Seeing the car I was shocked about how did he survived it .... All praise to God who saved him☝️ — Kaabu op (@kaabuOp10) June 28, 2023

'Second DOB'

Rishabh pant has changed bio on instagram Second DOB 🥺#rishabhpant pic.twitter.com/yenpn5kU3f — Cricmilan (@cricmilan) June 28, 2023

'Comeback Always Stronger than Setback'

Comeback is always stronger than setback@RishabhPant17 — Abhishek Patel (@abpatel999) June 28, 2023

'Can't Wait'

