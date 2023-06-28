Rishabh Pant left fans guessing after he pushed an update on the bio of his social media handles, which read, '‘Second D.O.B:- 05/01/23'. The Indian cricketer is 25 years old and his original Date of Birth (DOB) is October 4, 1997. However, some fans linked this bio change to the devastating car accident that he experienced towards the end of last year, on December 30. While driving from Delhi to Roorkee, Pant's car rammed straight into a divider. He subsequently underwent knee surgery on January 6. 'Reunion is Always Fun' Rishabh Pant Shares Pictures With KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur and Other India Teammates At NCA (See Post).

