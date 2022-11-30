Pakistan and England will lock horns in the first of the three-match Test series at the Rawalpindi. Ahead of the historic Test, Ben Stokes, several other players and staff members are reportedly feeling unwell and have been advised to stay indoors. The players will apparently miss the final practice session ahead of the game.

Ben Stokes and Other Players Unwell

Several players and staff members, including England captain Ben Stokes, are feeling unwell and have been advised to stay at the hotel to rest up. - England team spokesman. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) November 30, 2022

