Shabnim Ismail etched her name into the history books by bowling the fastest-ever delivery recorded in the history of women's cricket. The South African fast bowler clocked 132.1 kph during the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on March 5. Ismail achieved this monumental feat during the third over of the innings when she bowled to Delhi Capitals' captain Meg Lanning. In the inaugural WPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Ellyse Perry bowled the fastest delivery in women's cricket during a match against UP Warriorz last year. Despite bowling the fastest delivery recorded in women's cricket, Ismail had an ordinary day, conceding 46 runs in her four overs as Mumbai Indians lost the contest by 29 runs. ‘F**k Off’ Shabnim Ismail Gives Fiery Send-Off to Shafali Verma After Being Hit for Two Sixes During DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Shabnim Ismail Bowls Fastest Delivery Recorded in Women's Cricket

Reason #132.1 for girls to pursue #Cricket 🫶🏼 Not the finest of spells to remember maybe, but bowling the fastest recorded delivery in women's cricket will always be a special memory, Shabnim. ⚡#DCvMI #TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/aXziQMnTAO — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)