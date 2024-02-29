Shadab Khan and Alex Hales were involved in a horrific collision during the Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United match in PSL 2024. Karachi Kings' Kieron Pollard was on strike and he took on the bowler, hitting him down the ground. Khan and Hales both attempted to field the ball and clashed with each other in a nasty way, causing both players to go down on the ground. Both players were then attended to by the physios. A video of them colliding has gone viral on social media. Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by seven wickets with nine balls to spare. Aftab Ibrahim's ‘Qawali’ Celebration After Taking Fakhar Zaman’s Wicket in Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 Match Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

Shadab Khan, Alex Hales Involved in Horrific Collision

