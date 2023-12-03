Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has been preparing in the ongoing National T20 Cup 2023 to regain his lost form. An unfortunate incident took place during the Sialkot vs Rawalpindi match in the competition where Shadab injured his ankle and couldn't walk. There was no stretcher present in the ground where the match was being played and in a viral video on social media, it was spotted that a teammate had to carry him off the field on his shoulders. Shaheen Afridi Keen to Spoil David Warner's Farewell Red-Ball Series, Says 'We Are Not Hoping For A Good End For Him' Ahead of AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023.

Shadab Khan Carried Off the Field on Shoulders

نیشنل ٹی ٹوینٹی کپ میں سیالکوٹ کےخلاف میچ میں راولپنڈی کےکپتان شاداب خان ان ٖفٹ ہوگئے دوران فیلڈنگ شاداب خان کا پاوں گیند پر آنے گے باعث مڑ گیا،شاداب کومیدان سے کندھےپر اٹھاکرباہرلےجایاگیا#Shadabkhan #NationalT20 @76Shadabkhan #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/a86ySUywTK — Shakeel Khan Khattak (@ShakeelktkKhan) December 3, 2023

