Delhi Capitals batter Shafali Verma has smashed an attacking half-century against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Being asked to bat first, Delhi openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma have given them a great start to the match. They have already stitched a hundred-run partnership. At the time of filing this report, DC-W were 105-0 in 10 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues Reacts After Seeing Her Parents on TV During WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony.

Shafali Verma Hits Maiden Women’s Premier League Fifty

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)