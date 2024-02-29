Shafali Verma has continued her good form in WPL 2024, scoring her second half-century of the tournament. The Delhi Capitals opener achieved this feat off 30 deliveries against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Verma got to the mark off 30 deliveries and hit three fours and four sixes in this blazing knock. She was however dismissed the very next ball after scoring a fifty. WPL 2024: Alyssa Healy Tackles Pitch Invader During UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Game.

Shafali Verma Scores Half-Century

FIFTY & O.UT! A massive moment in the game after Shafali Verma departs after an entertaining half-century! Live 💻📱https://t.co/mKFymL1O3h#TATAWPL | #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/EGH68JpRTQ — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 29, 2024

