The Bollywood sensation Shah Rukh Khan liked KKR youngster Suyash Sharma’s a lot as he asked it to do for himself as well. Suyash Sharma used to have long hair. While talking about Suyash Sharma's new haircut Shah Rukh Khan said, "Pooja mujhe yeh wala haircut chahiye". In the video shared by KKR's official social media page Shah Rukh Khan can be seen really impressed with the haircut and even teased Suyash Sharma and said, "Nahaye dhoye large the ho" which means you are looking clean. Mitchell Starc, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Other KKR Players Enjoy in Swimming Pool Ahead of Clash Against RR in IPL 2024 (View Pics).

Watch Video Here

“Pooja mujhe yeh wala haircut chahiye”👌 pic.twitter.com/aIH2B9pUM8— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)