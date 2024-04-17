The Bollywood sensation Shah Rukh Khan following the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) loss against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season went to the dressing room among all the KKR players and gave a fitting speech to boost the morale of the players after a close defeat. Shah Rukh Khan said, "There are days in sports especially, when we don't deserve to lose. All of us played extremely well, we have to be very, very proud of ourselves. Please don't feel sad or down, feel happy." Scroll down to have a look at the full video. Shah Rukh Khan Appreciates Jos Buttler's Match-Winning Knock After KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Watch Video Here

As King Khan says, we’re always proud of our Knights! 💜✨ pic.twitter.com/QEMRMSq1oQ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 17, 2024

