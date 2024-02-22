Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium witnessed the presence of a number of stars when Shah Rukh Khan caught up with the women's cricketers and other prominent names in the sport ahead of the WPL 2024 opening ceremony. SRK or 'King Khan' as he is commonly referred to as, is set to enthrall the audience with his performance at the curtain-raiser ceremony of the tournament, whose second edition gets underway on February 23 with a clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. SRK caught up with Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur and also Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning and even performed his iconic pose with the latter. The Dunki-star also met and hugged Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly. WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast, Bollywood Performers List, Time and All You Need To Know.

SRK Meets Cricket Stars in Bengaluru

KING👑 meets Queens👸 The @mipaltan and @DelhiCapitals had a surprise visitor and they surely couldn't hold back their excitement seeing King Khan at the nets 🏏🥳💯#TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/H5RWt0fdHj — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 22, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan Performs His Trademark Pose With Meg Lanning

"𝑲𝒆𝒉𝒕𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒂𝒈𝒂𝒓 𝒌𝒊𝒔𝒊 𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒆𝒛 𝒌𝒐 𝒅𝒊𝒍 𝒔𝒆 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒉𝒐, 𝒕𝒐𝒉 𝒑𝒐𝒐𝒓𝒊 𝒌𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒂𝒕 𝒖𝒔𝒆 𝒕𝒖𝒎𝒔𝒆 𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒆 𝒌𝒊 𝒌𝒐𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒔𝒉 𝒎𝒆𝒊𝒏 𝒍𝒂𝒈 𝒋𝒂𝒂𝒕𝒊 𝒉𝒂𝒊"🥹💙 King 🤝 Queen 👑#YehHaiNayiDilli #TATAWPL #ShahrukhKhan #MegLanning |… pic.twitter.com/iynVjwH1jg — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 22, 2024

