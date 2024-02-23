Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals practice ahead of their first match of the WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Shah Rukh, who will perform in the WPL 2024 opening ceremony took his time out from the rehearsals to meet the cricketers. During his visit he also met Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly and the two were spotted hugging each other. Ganguly was the captain of Shah Rukh co-owned IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008 and 2010. WPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians Squads Ahead of Women’s Premier League Opening Ceremony.

Shah Rukh Khan Meets Sourav Ganguly Ahead of WPL 2024

