Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is also the co-owner of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders visited the Eden Gardens on Sunday to witness his team in action against Lucknow Super Giants. After the match, which KKR won, Khan was spotted collecting the KKR flags which were discarded in a basket so that nobody mistakenly steps on it or they don't get torn. Fans loved how he cares for his team and respects every single thing about it and made the video viral on social media. Gill Da Mamla! Female Fan's Reaction After Watching Shubman Gill's Entry in Team Hotel Ahead of GT vs DC IPL 2024 Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan Collects Discarded KKR Flags

Shah Rukh Khan respects everything related to KKR. Collecting flags after the match all by himself.. Unbelievable down to earth guy 🫶 #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/hIH1XHPDTE — ℣αɱριя౯ 2.1.0 (@Revamped_SRKC) April 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)