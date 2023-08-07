Shaheen Afridi is making quite a habit of taking wickets with his first ball as this time, he got the better of Jason Roy during the Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire match in The Men's Hundred 2023, on August 6. Roy attempted to slice it wide of the point fielder but could not only find Glenn Phillips, who held on to a spectacular catch to complete the dismissal. The Pakistan fast bowler has taken five wickets so far in the tournament, the most among the others. Shaheen Shah Afridi Takes Two Wickets in his First Two Balls During Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals The Men's Hundred 2023 Clash (Watch Video).

Shaheen Afridi Takes Wicket With His First Ball

🥵 @iShaheenAfridi with ANOTHER first-ball wicket! How good is it to have The Eagle at #TheHundred? 🦅 pic.twitter.com/S0nrO9H1UP — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)