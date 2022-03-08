Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi shared a picture with his wife and five daughters with a very powerful message on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Being a father of 5 wonderful girls, I can proudly say women have the strength to move the world; lets celebrate them everyday & support them to #BreakTheBias. "

See Picture Here:

You are the nourishing power of the Universe, You make it come alive, more colorful & inspirational. Being a father of 5 wonderful girls, I can proudly say women have the strength to move the world; lets celebrate them everyday & support them to #BreakTheBias. Happy #WomensDay! pic.twitter.com/Y2SxC8o1kV — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 8, 2022

