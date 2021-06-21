Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi played a crucial role in his country's maiden and only T20 World Cup triumph so far. Batting first, Sri Lanka could only manage 138/6 and Pakistan chased down the total with relative ease, winning by eight wickets with eight balls to spare. Afridi had scored a 40-ball 54 in addition to his bowling figures of 1/20 in the first innings.

Check Shahid Afridi's tweet here

An unforgettable moment that I will remember for the rest of my life! The 2009 WT20 victory was not only a win on the field but it was a win that gave immense joy to Pakistan when the country needed it most. https://t.co/Nz3nEcw8iq — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 21, 2021

