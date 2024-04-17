Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler smashed a magnificent century during the KKR vs RR IPL 2024 match. Buttler slammed his seventh IPL ton and helped RR win the match by chasing down 223 runs by two wickets. While, Knight Riders were very much favourites to win the match until the final five overs of the RR's innings. Buttler also met KKR's co-owner and veteran Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan after the match. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. IPL 2024: Jos Buttler Scores His Seventh IPL Century As RR Beat KKR to Register Highest Run Chase in Indian Premier League History

Baadshah Aur Baadshah

Shah Rukh Khan Meets Jos Buttler

Shah Rukh Khan is appreciating Jos Buttler ❤.. Truly he is the most Humble Superstar of India 🥺 pic.twitter.com/1ZG5ydyrNj — Riyaz (@RiyazSrkian) April 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)